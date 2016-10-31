Oct 31 Tag Oil Ltd :

* Tag Oil announces definitive agreement to acquire assets located in Australia's Surat Basin

* Tag will acquire a 100% right, title and interest in PL17 and all related assets for consideration of AUD$2,500,000,

* PL 17 covers 104 km (25,700 acres) in Surat Basin, which is one of Australia's oldest producing basins