US STOCKS-Wall St opens higher as oil prices, defense stocks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.33 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to open)
Oct 31 Invensense Inc -
* Invensense evaluating indications of interest
* Invensense - hired financial advisor to evaluate indications of interest while continuing to explore other options that would advance co's strategy
* In response to significant interest in company, it will consider a number of options to further enhance stockholder value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.33 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to open)
WASHINGTON, May 22 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by several major corporations to a Michigan law that retroactively changed the way businesses are taxed in the state, leading to $1 billion extra for government coffers.