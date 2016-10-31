US STOCKS-Wall St opens higher as oil prices, defense stocks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.33 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to open)
Oct 31 American Electric Technologies Inc :
* American Electric Technologies -M&I electric business selected to provide turnkey power delivery solution for new LNG liquefaction plant under construction
* American Electric Technologies Inc says terms of contract were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.33 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to open)
WASHINGTON, May 22 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by several major corporations to a Michigan law that retroactively changed the way businesses are taxed in the state, leading to $1 billion extra for government coffers.