Oct 31 MTN Group Ltd :

* Appoint Ralph Mupita to position of group chief financial officer and executive director with effect from 3 April 2017.

* Gunter Engling, currently acting group CFO, will assume position of deputy chief financial officer, with effect from 3 April

* Says Ralph Mupita is currently chief executive of Old Mutual Emerging Markets