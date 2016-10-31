BRIEF-Atlas Estates Q1 net result turns to profit of 3.4 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 6.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 8.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Oct 31 BlackRock strategist Jeffrey Rosenberg:
* Stable dollar, stable/even rising commodity prices point to upside potential in inflation figures in coming months
* Long-awaited signs of wage inflation shown up, even if wage gains still pale in comparison to prior recoveries
* "We believe now may be a good time to consider Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS)"
* Oil price recovery reflects balancing of supply & demand, appears to lessen risks to relative performance of Treasury Inflation Protected Securities
* With rising inflation & potential for rising inflation expectations, expect TIPS should outperform nominal alternatives in such environment Further company coverage:
