BRIEF-Atlas Estates Q1 net result turns to profit of 3.4 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 6.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 8.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Oct 31 Tradehold Ltd :
* Says trading statement and new adoption for subsequent trading statements Tradehold Limited
* Says headline earnings is expected to decrease by between 64-68 pct (decrease approximating 4.6-4.9 mln stg), off a 2015 base of 7.189 mln stg
* Says core headline earnings is expected to increase by between 80-85 pct (increase approximating 4.7-4.9 mln stg), off a 2015 base of 5.866 mln stg
* Says net profit attributable for six months ended Aug.31 2016 is expected to increase by between 37-41 pct off a 2015 base of 7.818 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE 6.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 8.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
WASHINGTON, May 22 The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate committee overseeing pensions on Monday asked the U.S. Office of Government Ethics to assess whether President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution and federal bans on conflicts of interest.