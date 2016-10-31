Oct 31 Tradehold Ltd :

* Says trading statement and new adoption for subsequent trading statements Tradehold Limited

* Says headline earnings is expected to decrease by between 64-68 pct (decrease approximating 4.6-4.9 mln stg), off a 2015 base of 7.189 mln stg

* Says core headline earnings is expected to increase by between 80-85 pct (increase approximating 4.7-4.9 mln stg), off a 2015 base of 5.866 mln stg

* Says net profit attributable for six months ended Aug.31 2016 is expected to increase by between 37-41 pct off a 2015 base of 7.818 mln stg