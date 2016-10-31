Oct 31 INVL Technology AB :

* Company's net asset value (NAV) as of 30 September 2016 was 23,650,988 euros ($25.88 million) or 1.9425 euros per share

* Equity of INVL Technology as of 30 September 2016 was 23.65 million euros or 1.94 euros per share (compared to 1.99 euro per share at end of 2015)

* Cash and cash equivalents of company decreased from 6.99 million euros to 3.3 million euros in first-third quarters of 2016

* Net loss of company for first-third quarters of 2016 was 592 thousand euros