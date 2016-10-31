BRIEF-PTC India Financial Services appoints Gaurav Kaushik as CFO
* Says board appointed Gaurav Kaushik as CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rKyWqN) Further company coverage:
Oct 31 Blackrock Inc :
* Blackrock strategist Richard Turnill - reflation across emerging Asia is reflected in improving corporate profits
* Emerging Asia currencies have also stabilized this year, and the region has relatively high credit ratings among EMS
* See policy related risks to China'S growth like new property curbs
* Emerging Asia faces potential challenges of renewed U.S. dollar strength, U.S. protectionism post-election, geopolitical crises
* "We do see policy related risks to China'S growth such as new property curbs"
* "Favor assets in Indonesia and India"; rate cuts in Indonesia support more corporate investment, consumer spending Further company coverage:
May 22 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE261F14BD4 NABARD 89D 23-May-17 99.9830 6.2219 2 300 99.9830