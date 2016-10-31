Oct 31 Raiffeisen Zentralbank :
* Raiffeisen banking group Uniqa shares to be pooled and
held by RZB
* Resolved to purchase shares in Uniqa Insurance Group AG
amounting to a 2.24 per cent stake in total from
Raiffeisen-Holding Niederösterreich-Wien, Raiffeisen-Landesbank
Steiermark and Raiffeisenlandesbank Kärnten
* Together with the sale announced in July, RZB will
consequently hold around 10.87 percent of shares in Uniqa in
total
* Uniqa shares held by Raiffeisen banking group will be
pooled and held at RZB level, and holding structure for
subsidiaries will be further simplified
* It was agreed that purchase price would be kept
confidential
* Purchase of 2.24 per cent Uniqa stake will have a small
negative effect on capital ratios
* Impact of both transactions on RZB's common equity tier 1
ratio (fully loaded) will still be positive in amount of around
60 basis points
* Effect would be identical for merged entity comprising RZB
and Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Further company coverage: