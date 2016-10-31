BRIEF-Global Partner Acquisition receives notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
Oct 31 Chronix Biomedical Inc:
* Chronix Biomedical Inc says it has raised about $5 million in equity financing from total offering amount of amount $5 million - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2f5YcTr)
* Silver Private Holdings says it continues to explore a potential transaction related to Synchronoss Technologies