Oct 31 PTC Inc :

* PTC Inc - now sees Q1 GAAP loss per share of $0.02 to EPS of $0.02

* Now sees FY 17 GAAP EPS from $0.21 to $0.32

* Revised Q1, FY GAAP EPS guidance as previous guidance "inadvertently omitted interest expense for both Q1'17 and FY'17 periods" - SEC filing

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2efGIoC] Further company coverage: