BRIEF-First Financial Northwest to repurchase up to 1.1 mln shares
* First Financial Northwest Inc - board authorized repurchase of up to 1.1 million shares of company's common stock, or 10.0 percent of its outstanding shares
Oct 31 CME Group Inc :
* As of Nov. 14, to move portion of clearing member proprietary initial margin cash balances from existing commercial depositories to Chicago fed
* On and after Nov. 14, co to pay interest rate of 40 basis points/annum on overall clearing member proprietary initial margin cash balances
* CME spokeswoman says account will hold $1.5 billion to $2 billion of clearing member proprietary initial margin cash balances Source text (bit.ly/2egcNgk) Further company coverage:
