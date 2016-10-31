BRIEF-Global Partner Acquisition receives notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
Nov 1 Finzsoft Solutions Ltd
* Finzsoft Solutions Limited And Heartland Bank have entered into a new one-year core banking licence agreement
* Sums received will be a significant one-off gain for this financial year
* Agreement for Finzsoft Solution Limited's sovereign banking and finance software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Silver Private Holdings says it continues to explore a potential transaction related to Synchronoss Technologies