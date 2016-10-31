Oct 31 Biomaxima SA :

* Q3 revenue 5.3 million zlotys ($1.35 million) versus 5.6 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net profit 185,666 zlotys versus 305,044 zlotys a year ago

* Says main reason for lower net profit is over 30 pct decrease in orders from the contractor from Denmark Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9358 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)