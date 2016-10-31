BRIEF-Versartis Inc presents 3-year somavaratan safety and efficacy data
* Versartis presents 3-year somavaratan safety and efficacy data and pediatric program baseline demographics at the 19th European congress of endocrinology
Oct 31 Biomaxima SA :
* Q3 revenue 5.3 million zlotys ($1.35 million) versus 5.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 185,666 zlotys versus 305,044 zlotys a year ago
* Says main reason for lower net profit is over 30 pct decrease in orders from the contractor from Denmark Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9358 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Versartis presents 3-year somavaratan safety and efficacy data and pediatric program baseline demographics at the 19th European congress of endocrinology
* Esperion Therapeutics Inc - on Thursday, May 18, 2017 a report on Esperion and Bempedoic Acid containing "inaccurate" information was issued