Oct 31 Enterprise Inns Plc
* Says announces final results of cash tender offer
* Says as at date of announcement of launch of offer,
£350,479,000 in nominal amount of bonds remained outstanding
* Says has decided to set final acceptance amount at
£250,035,000
* Purchase price the offeror will pay for valid bonds will
be 111.00 per cent of nominal amount of relevant bonds
* Says offeror will also pay accrued interest in respect of
such bonds equal to 2.6820 per cent. Of nominal amount of such
bonds
* Settlement date of any bonds accepted for purchase is
expected to be Nov.4 following which 100.44 million stg of
bonds will remain outstanding
