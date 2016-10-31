BRIEF-Global Partner Acquisition receives notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
Oct 31 Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SA :
* Approves merger with Hispania Fides
* To merge with Hispania Fides in a stock deal issuing 804,540 shares with a total share premium of 8.9 million euros ($9.8 million)
* To absorb Hispania Fides and dissolve the company without liquidation
* Silver Private Holdings says it continues to explore a potential transaction related to Synchronoss Technologies