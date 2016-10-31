Oct 31 Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SA :

* Approves merger with Hispania Fides

* To merge with Hispania Fides in a stock deal issuing 804,540 shares with a total share premium of 8.9 million euros ($9.8 million)

* To absorb Hispania Fides and dissolve the company without liquidation

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)