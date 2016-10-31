BRIEF-Global Partner Acquisition receives notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
Oct 31 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc
* Winder investment pte ltd reports 8.0 percent passive stake in international flavors & fragrances inc as of october 24 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2fxoBwx Further company coverage:
* Silver Private Holdings says it continues to explore a potential transaction related to Synchronoss Technologies