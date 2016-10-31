Oct 31 Allegheny Technologies Inc
* Allegheny Technologies - on Oct 25 announced closure of
Midland, PA facility and Bagdad, PA facility
* Allegheny Technologies - as a result of closures, Q4 2016
results are expected to include a range of $4 million to $14
million for contract termination costs
* Allegheny Technologies - Q4 results expected to include
about $3 million of termination benefits for pension and other
postretirement benefit obligations
* Q4 results expected to include approximately $2 million
for supplemental unemployment benefits
* Allegheny Technologies - cash expenditures for contract
termination and supplemental unemployment benefit costs seen to
be incurred through Q1 of 2018
Source text: (prn.to/2efOCP1)
Further company coverage: