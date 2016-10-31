BRIEF-Global Partner Acquisition receives notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
Oct 31 Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd :
* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.38
* Qtrly total revenues $9.9 million versus $9.2 million Source text: (bit.ly/2e6wrHX) Further company coverage:
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
* Silver Private Holdings says it continues to explore a potential transaction related to Synchronoss Technologies