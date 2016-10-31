BRIEF-Global Partner Acquisition receives notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
Oct 31 NextEra Energy Inc
* NextEra Energy and Oncor Electric delivery company file joint merger approval application with the public utility commission of Texas
* NextEra Energy Inc - Oncor name, local management and Dallas headquarters will be maintained
* NextEra energy - Upon close, Oncor CEO Bob Shapard to chair oncor board and Oncor SVP, general counsel and secretary Allen Nye to become Oncor CEO
* NextEra Energy Inc - All debt that resides directly above oncor will be extinguished with respect to deals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Specialty metals company Arconic Inc said it would allow Elliott Management Corp to nominate three members to the company's board, ending a proxy contest with the activist investor.