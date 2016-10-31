BRIEF-Global Partner Acquisition receives notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
Oct 31 Ford Motor Co :
* Due to a fire at Ford's world headquarters, the company's U.S. October sales will not be released on Tuesday
* Fire at an electrical substation interrupted power to Ford world headquarters and the adjacent Ford credit office buildings
* Lack of full power resulted in data center being shut down for most of Monday's business day, and dealers were unable to report final-day sales
* Ford expects to announce October U.S. sales results later this week with a news release Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Specialty metals company Arconic Inc said it would allow Elliott Management Corp to nominate three members to the company's board, ending a proxy contest with the activist investor.