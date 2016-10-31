Oct 31 Ford Motor Co :

* Due to a fire at Ford's world headquarters, the company's U.S. October sales will not be released on Tuesday

* Fire at an electrical substation interrupted power to Ford world headquarters and the adjacent Ford credit office buildings

* Lack of full power resulted in data center being shut down for most of Monday's business day, and dealers were unable to report final-day sales

* Ford expects to announce October U.S. sales results later this week with a news release Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: