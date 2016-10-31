BRIEF-Global Partner Acquisition receives notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
Oct 31 Equity Bancshares Inc :
* Equity Bancshares - co, Community First Bancshares got stockholder, regulatory approvals, see satisfaction of remaining closing conditions in coming weeks Source text: (bit.ly/2f2gNCf) Further company coverage:
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
* Silver Private Holdings says it continues to explore a potential transaction related to Synchronoss Technologies