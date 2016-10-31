BRIEF-Global Partner Acquisition receives notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
Oct 31 British American Tobacco Plc :
* Reynolds American Inc - board forms transaction committee to evaluate proposal from British American Tobacco
* Reynolds American Inc - in light of the evaluation of BAT's proposal, RAI has cancelled its investor day scheduled for Nov. 14, 2016.
* Reynolds American-committee retained Weil, Gotshal & Manges Llp and Moore & Van Allen Pllc as legal counsel, Goldman, Sachs & Co. as financial advisor
* Reynolds American-in addition, RAI has retained Jones Day as legal counsel and J.P. Morgan Securities Llc and Lazard as financial advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
May 22 Specialty metals company Arconic Inc said it would allow Elliott Management Corp to nominate three members to the company's board, ending a proxy contest with the activist investor.