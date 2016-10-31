BRIEF-First Financial Northwest to repurchase up to 1.1 mln shares
* First Financial Northwest Inc - board authorized repurchase of up to 1.1 million shares of company's common stock, or 10.0 percent of its outstanding shares
Oct 31 New Residential Investment Corp
* New Residential Investment-Co, unit,HLSS Holdings, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co, Ocwen,Credit Suisse AG, New York Branch entered securitization transaction
* New Residential Investment-Unit issued $500 million of rated receivables-backed term notes, $400 million of rated receivables-backed term notes Source text: [bit.ly/2faQVjK] Further company coverage:
