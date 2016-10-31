BRIEF-First Financial Northwest to repurchase up to 1.1 mln shares
* First Financial Northwest Inc - board authorized repurchase of up to 1.1 million shares of company's common stock, or 10.0 percent of its outstanding shares
Oct 31 Celgene Corp :
* Celgene Corp reports 12.3 percent stake in CRISPR Therapeutics Ag as of October 24 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* First Financial Northwest Inc - board authorized repurchase of up to 1.1 million shares of company's common stock, or 10.0 percent of its outstanding shares
LONDON, May 22 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets