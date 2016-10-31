BRIEF-Global Partner Acquisition receives notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
Oct 31 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp :
* Åkers National Roll issues warn notice at Avonmore facility
* Ampco-Pittsburgh - Akers National Roll Co intends to temporarily idle certain operations at facility due to "challenging global market conditions"
* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp - Union Electric Steel does not expect actions to cause any interruption in shipments to its customers
* "If market conditions do not improve, idling of affected portions of facility is expected to begin in early January 2017"
* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp - Union Electric Steel is restructuring its global cast roll operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Specialty metals company Arconic Inc said it would allow Elliott Management Corp to nominate three members to the company's board, ending a proxy contest with the activist investor.