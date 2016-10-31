Oct 31 Nabors Industries Ltd -
* To enter agreements to buy additional 50 drilling units
over 10-year period from Saudi Arabian Oil company onshore rig
manufacturing JV
* Saudi Aramco agreed to contribute different combinations
of cash, drilling units, related assets to co
* Will contribute $20 million for formation of co & upon
start of commercial operations, 5 drilling units and related
assets
* Has also agreed to contribute an additional five drilling
units and related assets to the company in January 2019
* Total initial value of investment through January 2019 of
each party in joint venture is expected to approach US$500
million
* Each of co, Saudi Aramco to hold a 50% ownership interest
in company
* New company will be headquartered in eastern province of
kingdom of Saudi Arabia
* Pursuant to shareholders' agreement, Nabors, Saudi Aramco
and, once formed, new company will enter into certain ancillary
agreements
