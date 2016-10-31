BRIEF-Global Partner Acquisition receives notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
Oct 31 Ecology And Environment Inc -
* Files for non-timely 10-k - SEC filing
* Company needs additional time to prepare its financial statements for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2016
* Additional time is necessary to finalize operating results for South American units for fiscal year ended July 31, 2016
* Expects to report significant reduction in net income from South American operations for fiscal year ended July 31, 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2eNPyLg] Further company coverage:
May 22 Specialty metals company Arconic Inc said it would allow Elliott Management Corp to nominate three members to the company's board, ending a proxy contest with the activist investor.