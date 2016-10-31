BRIEF-First Financial Northwest to repurchase up to 1.1 mln shares
* First Financial Northwest Inc - board authorized repurchase of up to 1.1 million shares of company's common stock, or 10.0 percent of its outstanding shares
Oct 31 Celsion Corp -
* Files for resale of up to 8.8 million shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2dWdFbl] Further company coverage:
* First Financial Northwest Inc - board authorized repurchase of up to 1.1 million shares of company's common stock, or 10.0 percent of its outstanding shares
LONDON, May 22 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets