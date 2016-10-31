BRIEF-Global Partner Acquisition receives notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services
* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017
Oct 31 Solarcity Corp
* Solarcity Corp - Dismissal of derivative litigation regarding non-employee director compensation - SEC filing
* Solarcity-Plaintiff informed co he would seek award of fees,expenses for his counsel relating to benefits "purportedly conferred" on co due to action
* Solarcity-Co, plaintiff subsequently engaged in arms-length negotiations concerning merits and risks of application for award of attorneys' fees, expenses
* Solarcity-Agreed to resolve the dispute over an award of fees and expenses by paying $150,000 to the plaintiff's counsel Source text: [bit.ly/2e6BJna] Further company coverage:
May 22 Specialty metals company Arconic Inc said it would allow Elliott Management Corp to nominate three members to the company's board, ending a proxy contest with the activist investor.