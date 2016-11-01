Nov 1 Strides Shasun Ltd

* Says Strides Shasun receives usfda approval for abacavir tablets

* Says product will be manufactured at the company's USFDA approved facility at Bangalore and marketed by Strides in the U.S. market

* Says product will be launched immediately