* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc :
* 9-Months ended Sept 2016 total revenue 3.36 billion naira versus 4.01 billion naira year ago
* 9-Months ended Sept 2016 profit before tax of 165 million naira versus 507 million naira year ago Source : bit.ly/2eu9r70 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.