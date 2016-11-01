BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 EFG International AG
* Says has completed the acquisition of BSI for a preliminary purchase price of chf 1,060 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.