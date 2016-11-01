Nov 1 Vastned Retail NV :

* Vastned increases share of premium city high street shops to 73 pct

* Occupancy rate saw a small rise over the past quarter to 96.9 pct (30 june 2016: 96.7%)

* Forecast for 2016 direct result at upper limit of the previously announced range of 2.30 euro - 2.40 euro per share

* Confirms its dividend proposal for 2016 of 2.05 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/2ehnO0S Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)