BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Vastned Retail NV :
* Vastned increases share of premium city high street shops to 73 pct
* Occupancy rate saw a small rise over the past quarter to 96.9 pct (30 june 2016: 96.7%)
* Forecast for 2016 direct result at upper limit of the previously announced range of 2.30 euro - 2.40 euro per share
* Confirms its dividend proposal for 2016 of 2.05 euro per share
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.