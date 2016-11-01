BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Thaire Life Assurance Pcl
* qtrly net profit 64.4 million baht versus 72.0 million baht
* qtrly total revenues 527.1 million baht versus 537.2 million baht Source text (bit.ly/2e885Oc)(bit.ly/2e8bSLu) Further company coverage:
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.