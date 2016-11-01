BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Hastings Group Holdings Plc :
* Q3 trading update
* Live customer policies increased to 2.29 mln as at Sept. 30 2016, a 16 pct year on year increase
* Gross written premiums up 26 pct to 572.8 mln stg for 9 months ended Sept. 30 2016
* Market share of UK private car insurance policies up to 6.4 pct as at Sept. 30 2016 (5.6 pct as at Sept. 30 2015
* Net revenue up 26 pct to 440.3 mln stg for 9 months ended Sept. 30 2016 (9 months ended Sept. 30 2015: 350.2 mln stg
* Loss ratio remains below target range set at IPO of between 75 pct and 79 pct
* On track to meet or beat targets set out at IPO, intends to provide updated targets at time of 2016 full year results presentation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.