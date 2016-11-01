BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Virgin Money Holdings (Uk) Plc
* Gross mortgage lending up 19 per cent on first nine months of 2015 to £6.5 billion
* Net mortgage lending up 33 per cent on first nine months of 2015 to £3.5 billion
* Credit card balances increased to £2.2 billion at end of September 2016, 41 per cent higher than FY 2015
* Virgin Money Lounges welcomed over 50,000 customers per month in Q3
* New additional tier 1 capital issuance announced, subject to market conditions
* Existing guidance reaffirmed, including solid double digit return on tangible equity for 2017
* Board continues to monitor the impact of the referendum and does not believe there will be a material adverse impact on the Group's results or financial position in the current financial year
* Remains confident of achieving a solid double-digit rote for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.