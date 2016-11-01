BRIEF-Skyline Investment Q1 net loss deepens to 157,000 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Nov 1 Stendorren Fastigheter AB :
* Q3 rental income 107 million Swedish crowns ($12 million)versus 99 million crowns year ago
* Q3 profit from property management 38 million crowns versus 37 million crowns crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0355 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Says cfo Siddhartha Sankaran's 2016 total compensation was $4.9 million