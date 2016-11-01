Nov 1 Paragon Entertainment Ltd :

* Now expects revenue for full year ending Dec. 31 2016 to be approximately 13.2 mln stg, ahead of previous expectations of 11.0 mln stg

* EBITDA for full year ending Dec. 31 2016 to be approximately 1.0 mln stg, ahead of previous expectations of 0.5 mln stg