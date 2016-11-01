BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Paragon Entertainment Ltd :
* Now expects revenue for full year ending Dec. 31 2016 to be approximately 13.2 mln stg, ahead of previous expectations of 11.0 mln stg
* EBITDA for full year ending Dec. 31 2016 to be approximately 1.0 mln stg, ahead of previous expectations of 0.5 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.