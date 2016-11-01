BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd :
* Has entered into a binding offer with Trinitas, whereby Powertech Industries will dispose of Powertech Battery Group
* Deal for a total cash consideration of 300 mln rand calculated on an enterprise value basis (debt and cash free) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.