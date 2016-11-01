BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 MaxFAST Properties Ab :
* Has acquired shares in Fagersta Dagny 4 AB
* Purchase price amounts to 19.7 million Swedish crowns ($2.2 million)
* Financing of acquisition takes place through a combination of equity and loan Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0078 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.