Nov 1 Storebrand Asa
* Evp for Product area Hege Hodnesdal has decided to resign after 20 years in Storebrand
* Geir Holmgren, evp for customer service, will take over responsibility for new unit product and customer service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.