BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 (Reuters) -
* One of Canada's largest pension investment managers, PSP Investments, commits 500 million euros ($549.05 million) to new European credit platform Albacore
* PSP Investments has deployed 2.4 billion Canadian dollars ($1.79 billion) to debt financings globally since November 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] ($1 = 0.9107 euros) ($1 = 1.3392 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.