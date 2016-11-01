Nov 1 Concentric AB
* Q3 net sales: msek 491 (559) - down 7% y-o-y, after
adjusting for currency (-5%)
* Q3 operating income: msek 81 (93), generating an operating
margin of 16.5% (16.6)
* Says looking forward, orders received, and expected to be
fulfilled during q4 of 2016, were slightly behind sales levels
of q3 of 2016
* Says market indices have been revised during q3 and now
suggest that production volumes blended to concentric's
end-markets and regions will soften a little further during last
quarter of 2016, down 8% year-on-year for full year 2016
* Says remains well positioned both financially and
operationally, to fully leverage our market opportunities
