US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Nov 1 Coal India Ltd
* Says supplementary joint venture agreement
* Says in addition to revival of Sindhri & Gorakhpur units, decided to revive the Barauni fertilizer unit of HFCL
* Indian Oil Corp, Fertilids corp of india and Hindustan Fertilisers joined in JV
* In joint venture agreement, CIL, NTPC, IOCL each will hold 29.67 percent shares; FCIL & HFCL together will hold remaining 10.99 percent shares Source text:bit.ly/2f7WYay Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)