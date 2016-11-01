Nov 1 Coal India Ltd

* Says supplementary joint venture agreement

* Says in addition to revival of Sindhri & Gorakhpur units, decided to revive the Barauni fertilizer unit of HFCL

* Indian Oil Corp, Fertilids corp of india and Hindustan Fertilisers joined in JV

* In joint venture agreement, CIL, NTPC, IOCL each will hold 29.67 percent shares; FCIL & HFCL together will hold remaining 10.99 percent shares