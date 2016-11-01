Nov 1 Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 546.5 mlnrupees versus profit 452.1 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter net sales 2.26 billion rupees versus 2.23 billion rupees year ago

* Says appointed Ratul Bhaduri as CFO Source text: bit.ly/2eWz8Of Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)