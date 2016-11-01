Nov 1 Arco Vara AS :

* Arco Vara AS and SIA Arco Real Estate (hereinafter "Company") management jointly announce management buyout (hereinafter "MBO") of Company

* Company will continue its services as usually according to its best practices under rebranded new name

* No changes will be made in current management of Company as well as in Company's structure

* According to MBO contract company management shall complete company rebranding within 180 days from acquisition