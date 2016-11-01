BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Arco Vara AS :
* Arco Vara AS and SIA Arco Real Estate (hereinafter "Company") management jointly announce management buyout (hereinafter "MBO") of Company
* Company will continue its services as usually according to its best practices under rebranded new name
* No changes will be made in current management of Company as well as in Company's structure
* According to MBO contract company management shall complete company rebranding within 180 days from acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.