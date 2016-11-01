Nov 1 Century Plyboards (India) Ltd

* Century Plyboards (India) Ltd - sept quarter net profit 492.9 million rupees versus profit 469.2 million rupees year ago

* Century Plyboards (India) Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 4.96 billion rupees versus 4.75 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2dXJvnQ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)