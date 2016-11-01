BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 CNQC International Holdings :
* Two construction contracts have been awarded by Housing & Development board of Singapore
* Contract sum of two contracts is expected to be approximately HK$731 million
* No forecast or prediction of profits of group has been made with regard to award of contract
* Contract to a wholly-owned subsidiary of company for building works of residential units
* Contracts are expected to be completed by september of 2019 and by march 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.