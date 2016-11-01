BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd :
* Disposal of the Murray & Roberts Infrastructure & Building Platform and withdrawal of cautionary announcement
* Has entered into an agreement with, amongst others, Firefly Investments to sell Murray & Roberts Infrastructure & Building Platform
* Deal for an aggregate disposal consideration of 314 mln rand
* Disposal consideration will be applied to reduce level of debt in company
* NAV of MRIB at June 30 was 231 mln rand and loss after tax attributable to net assets of MRIB for year ended June 30 was 18 mln rand
* MRL will however, procure that MRIB NAV as at closing date be adjusted that it equals 314 mln rand, either through dividend or cash enhancement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.