Nov 1 Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd :

* Disposal of the Murray & Roberts Infrastructure & Building Platform and withdrawal of cautionary announcement

* Has entered into an agreement with, amongst others, Firefly Investments to sell Murray & Roberts Infrastructure & Building Platform

* Deal for an aggregate disposal consideration of 314 mln rand

* Disposal consideration will be applied to reduce level of debt in company

* NAV of MRIB at June 30 was 231 mln rand and loss after tax attributable to net assets of MRIB for year ended June 30 was 18 mln rand

* MRL will however, procure that MRIB NAV as at closing date be adjusted that it equals 314 mln rand, either through dividend or cash enhancement